Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.