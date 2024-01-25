Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,422 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 1,439,739 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

