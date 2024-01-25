Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 387 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.28. 3,641,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

