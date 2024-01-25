Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $56.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

