Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,166,480,133 coins and its circulating supply is 88,166,473,876 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,172,417,584.95363 with 88,172,387,079.41074 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10954148 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,000,122.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

