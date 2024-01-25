Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.56 ($14.74) and last traded at €13.50 ($14.67). 21,995 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.38 ($14.54).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance loans, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

