Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,573. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

