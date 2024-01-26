AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 15,982,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,146,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

