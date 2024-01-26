Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BLFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,427. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.