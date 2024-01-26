Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,812. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $250.25 million, a PE ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth $124,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

