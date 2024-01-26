BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,358. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

