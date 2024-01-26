Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 24,602,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,629,145. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

