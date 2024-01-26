CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $19.91-20.58 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI traded up $7.28 on Friday, hitting $341.42. 40,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.05. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

