Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,381,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,827,910. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.09.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

