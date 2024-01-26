City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.

City Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. City has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in City by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

