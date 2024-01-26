Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 172,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 87.69%.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 158,658 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

