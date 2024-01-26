Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. 3,889,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

