Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

