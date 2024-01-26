ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Shares of ESSA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 355,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

