Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.9 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 97,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $762.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $44,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

