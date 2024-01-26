First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 1,645,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBP

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.