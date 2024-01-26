First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of First Community stock remained flat at $19.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.47.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

