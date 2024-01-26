First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of First Community stock remained flat at $19.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
