First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

First Community Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 7,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.47.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Community by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

