First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.
First Community Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 7,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.47.
First Community Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
FCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
