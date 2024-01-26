Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 10,134,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,744,765. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.