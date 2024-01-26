Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE FCX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 10,134,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,765. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.54.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
