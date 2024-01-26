General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $267.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

