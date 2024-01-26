HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.17. 14,897,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,024,548. The company has a market capitalization of $255.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

