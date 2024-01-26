HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $640.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HBT Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HBT Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 366.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

