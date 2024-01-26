Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 745,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.