Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 745,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,946. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $587.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

