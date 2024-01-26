iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.37. 6,636,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,991. The stock has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.97 and its 200 day moving average is $451.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

