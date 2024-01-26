Kelleher Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kelleher Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.18. 6,689,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,290. The firm has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $120.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

