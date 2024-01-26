Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Monro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 198,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,662. The firm has a market cap of $988.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. Monro has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Monro’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on MNRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.