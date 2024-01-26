New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 53,923,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,760,531. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.