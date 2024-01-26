New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDU traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 653,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,927. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,162,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

