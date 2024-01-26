Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Nidec has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Nidec alerts:

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.