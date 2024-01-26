Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.
Nidec Stock Performance
Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Nidec has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.
About Nidec
