Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 0.3 %
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 137,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.
NFBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
