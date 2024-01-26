Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 0.3 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 137,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 220.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 75.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 153,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

