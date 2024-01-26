OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 56,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

