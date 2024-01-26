Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.37. 6,636,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.10. The company has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
