Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

