Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 141,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,779. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares
In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
