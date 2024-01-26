Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

