Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. 556,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,672. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

