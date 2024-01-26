Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

SBT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 1,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.68. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 815.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 274,192 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 586,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 188,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 154,714 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

