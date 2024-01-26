Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.03. 476,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,643. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.