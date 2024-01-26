Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 476,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.