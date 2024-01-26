Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.38. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $894,877. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 139,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

