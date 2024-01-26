TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.48. 3,302,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

