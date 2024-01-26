TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.48. 3,302,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.