Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

TDY stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.06. 212,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,214. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.06.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

